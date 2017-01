Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists will face long delays on the M40 tonight after a car hit the central reservation between junctions 3 (Loudwater) and 4 (Handy Cross).

Firefighters from Beaconsfield and Gerrards Cross were called at around 3.30pm this afternoon (Fri Jan 20) and one man was injured in the smash.

No-one was trapped. Firefighters made the vehicle safe.

All lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays to be expected