A 26 year-old car wash owner has been fined nearly £2,000 after being caught fly-tipping in Burnham.

Trixi-Norbert Baltag, of Drayton Gardens, West Drayton, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on March 1 of tipping several sacks of compost at Allerds Road, Burnham on July 17, 2106.

Mr Baltag admitted to tipping the waste when questioned by police, however he added that someone else had fly-tipped the compost at his car wash premesis. He added that he had not known what else to do with it.

The fly-tipping was caught by a surveillance camera targeting people dumping waste at the site.

The Magistrates fined Mr Baltag £738, and ordered clean-up and prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £1,136.69. A victim surcharge of £74 was also levied, making a total to pay of £1,948.69.

Sir Beville Stanier, Chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This case shows the value of surveillance cameras targeting fly-tipping hot-spots.

"There was nothing traceable in this dumped waste and no one saw Mr Baltag dumping - and yet the case was still brought to court.

"People should take note that if they dump waste illegally in Buckinghamshire, they could well be caught and prosecuted."

You can report any instance of fly-tipping in Bucks by calling 0845 330 1856 or on their webite .