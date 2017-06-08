The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police has urged the public to “remain alert” in a statement made following the attack at London Bridge on Saturday night (June 3).

The announcement comes days after three men drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge at 10pm on Saturday (June 3).

The occupants got out of the van and then used knives to attack members of the public at bars and restaurants in Borough High Street.

Seven people were killed in the attack and a further 48 were injured.

Thames Valley Police announced its officers are keeping upcoming events, such as the General Election on Thursday (June 8), under review.

Chief Superintendent Steve Williams, of the Joint Operations Unit Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, said: “Our security measures and activities are constantly assessed to reflect where threats exist and the level of threat we are facing.

“We are unable to confirm the numbers of officers at particular locations or events for operational and security reasons.

“The level of armed response officers on duty has been reduced since the UK returned to ‘Severe’ status but we are continuing to maintain reassurance patrols in areas of high footfall and at major events.

“We are also progressing the planned uplift of 50% in the number of Armed Response Officers across Thames Valley and this will be completed by the end of the summer.

“Over the coming months, we are also rolling out a new generation of Tazer devices to our trained officers.”

The Chief Superintendent continued to suggest members of the public should “remain alert” during this time of heightened security measures.

He added: “I urge the public to remain alert and to be assured that along with our partners we are doing everything we can to help protect the security of communities in Thames Valley, critical national infrastructure, businesses and places.

“Anyone who wishes to report suspicious behaviour or activity can call the police, in confidence, on 0800 7789 321 or in an emergency call 999.

“If you get caught up in a weapons attack please follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.”