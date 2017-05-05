Buckinghamshire has returned a huge win for the Conservative Party at the county council elections.
In an election that threw up few surprises, the Tories won a landslide 41 seats, consisting of more than half the overall percentage vote share.
Their nearest rival party, the Liberal Democrats, lost one seat overall, receiving just over 20% of the votes.
Calculated by vote share, Labour beat UKIP into fourth place in a result that has mirrored the trend nationally which has seen the right-wing party all but wiped out.
UKIP won six seats in 2013 but the five remaining candidates lost out, having had one of their councillors previously defect to the Conservatives as well.
The Labour Party did lose Robin Stuchbury, who narrowly missed out on Buckingham West to the Conservative candidate Charlie Clare.
But in one shock result, Zahir Mohammed - the incumbent Tory cabinet member for education - lost his seat to Labour.
Majid Hussain is now Labour's sole representative on the council, representing Booker, Cressex and Castlefield, having narrowly beaten Mr Mohammed by 1608 votes to 1597.
Three independent councillors have been elected - Julia Wassell winning Ryemead and Micklefield, Chaudhary Ditta winning Totteridge and Bowerdean - both standing for East Wycombe Independents - and Darren Hayday winning West Wycombe.
The Conservatives won 13 seats in Aylesbury Vale and the Lib Dems took four. No other party won a seat in that district. The turnout was 35%.
In Wycombe District, the Tories won 12 seats, Independents won three and Labour won one. The turnout was 34.49%.
The Tories won every single seat available in the Chiltern and South Bucks districts, so overall the Conservatives have gained five seats since 2013, UKIP lost all of theirs, the Liberal Democrats lost one and East Wycombe Independent won one.
- Conservative: 41 seats
- Liberal Democrat: 4
- East Wycombe Independent: 2
- Labour: 1
- Independent: 1
- Beaconsfield
Peter Jeffrey Chapman, Lib Dem, 424
Tim Scott, UKIP, 175
Nigel Paul Vickery, Labour, 179
Alan Martin Walters, Conservative, 1828
- Cliveden
Alexa Anne Collins, Labour, 309
Dev Dhillon, Conservative, 1215
Edwina Jane Glover, Independent, 249
Graham Geoffrey Smith, UKIP, 160
Jane Wallis, Lib Dems, 325
- Denham
John Edward Shearme, UKIP, 267
Charlotte Louise Hall, Labour, 156
Andres Simon Milburn, Lib Dems, 292
Roger William Reed, Conservative, 1208
Robert Michael Smith, Green Party, 151
- Farnham Common and Burnham Beeches
Susan Ann Fagan, UKIP, 140
Lin Hazell, Conservative, 1476
Carol Lesley Linton, Lib Dems, 463
Janet Violet Sjogren, Labour, 149
- Gerrards Cross
Christopher Stuart Brown, Independent, 584
Barbara Lynn Gibbs, Conservative, 1221
Diane Margaret Holden, Lib Dems, 201
Michael Anthony Kavanagh, Labour, 126
- Iver
Paul Dreelan, UKIP, 126
Richard James Griggs, Labour, 246
Jeff Herschel, Lib Dems, 108
Luisa Katherine Sullivan, Conservative, 1357
Leigh Martin Tugwood, Green Party, 353
- Stoke Poges and Wexham
Ralph Bagge, Conservative, 1512
Rory Andrew Nosworthy, Labour, 216
Karen Perez, UKIP, 278
Christopher Francis Woolley, Lib Dems, 205
- Amersham and Chesham Bois
Walid Marzouk, Lib Dems, 844
Alexander Damien Rhys, Labour, 259
Freda Margaret Stevens, UKIP, 129
Gareth David Williams, Conservative, 1763
- Chalfont St Giles
Sally Elizabeth Ash, Lib Dems, 623
Timothy Richard Butcher, Conservatives, 1778
David George Meacock, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 230
Tim Starkey, Labour, 169
Philip John Wall, Green Party, 121
- Chalfont St Peter
Julian Darley, Labour, 149
Daniel Paul Gallagher, Lib Dems, 555
Andrew John Glen, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 138
David Martin, Conservative, 2009
- Chesham
Graham Simon, Labour, 668
Frances Catherine Kneller, Lib Dems, 526
Richard George Ness, UKIP, 121
Mark Shaw, Conservative, 1704
- Chess Valley
Noel Brown, Conservative, 1557
Joy Kirby, Lib Dems, 682
Timothy Matthews, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 130
North Pyper, Labour, 388
Gillian Walker, Green Party, 221
- Chiltern Ridges
Patricia Birchley, Conservative, 1815
Alan Booth, Green Party, 175
Mohammad Fayyaz, Lib Dems, 1232
Barbara Hunter, Labour, 244
Richard Phoenix, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 175
- Great Missenden
Jennifer Brazil, Green Party, 275
Benjamin Davies, Labour, 231
Ruth Juett, Lib Dems, 512
Peter Martin, Conservative, 1974
Alan Stevens, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 151
- Great Missenden District Ward
Ann Brazil, Green Party, 163
Vanessa Martin, Conservative, 416
Alan Stevens, UKIP, 26
Ruth Chenoweth, Lib Dems, 175
- Little Chalfont and Amersham Common
Christopher Cooke, UKIP - Scrap HS2, 177
Sue Jordan, Lib Dems, 675
Susan Procter, Labour, 302
Martin Tett, Conservative, 1762
- Penn Wood and Old Amersham
Isobel Darby, Conservative, 2247
Liam Noble, UKIP, 178
Ruth Werbiski, Labour, 229
Richard Williams, Lib Dems, 570