Buckinghamshire has returned a huge win for the Conservative Party at the county council elections.

In an election that threw up few surprises, the Tories won a landslide 41 seats, consisting of more than half the overall percentage vote share.

Their nearest rival party, the Liberal Democrats, lost one seat overall, receiving just over 20% of the votes.

Calculated by vote share, Labour beat UKIP into fourth place in a result that has mirrored the trend nationally which has seen the right-wing party all but wiped out.

UKIP won six seats in 2013 but the five remaining candidates lost out, having had one of their councillors previously defect to the Conservatives as well.

The Labour Party did lose Robin Stuchbury, who narrowly missed out on Buckingham West to the Conservative candidate Charlie Clare.

But in one shock result, Zahir Mohammed - the incumbent Tory cabinet member for education - lost his seat to Labour.

Majid Hussain is now Labour's sole representative on the council, representing Booker, Cressex and Castlefield, having narrowly beaten Mr Mohammed by 1608 votes to 1597.

Three independent councillors have been elected - Julia Wassell winning Ryemead and Micklefield, Chaudhary Ditta winning Totteridge and Bowerdean - both standing for East Wycombe Independents - and Darren Hayday winning West Wycombe.

The Conservatives won 13 seats in Aylesbury Vale and the Lib Dems took four. No other party won a seat in that district. The turnout was 35%.

In Wycombe District, the Tories won 12 seats, Independents won three and Labour won one. The turnout was 34.49%.

The Tories won every single seat available in the Chiltern and South Bucks districts, so overall the Conservatives have gained five seats since 2013, UKIP lost all of theirs, the Liberal Democrats lost one and East Wycombe Independent won one.

Conservative: 41 seats

Liberal Democrat: 4

East Wycombe Independent: 2

Labour: 1

Independent: 1