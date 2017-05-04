Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Bucks are heading to the polls to vote in the local elections.

Polling stations up and down the county opened at 7am for voters to decide on who they think should be their county council represenative.

Forty-nine seats are being contested at Bucks County Council - 17 in Aylesbury Vale, 16 in Wycombe, nine in Chiltern and seven in South Bucks.

The current political make-up of the council consists of 36 Conservatives, four UKIP councillors, two Independent members and six from the Liberal Democrat, Independent & Buckingham Labour alliance.

There is currently one vacancy for the Amersham and Chesham Bois seat.

How do I vote?

Take the polling card that you have been sent to your nearest polling station.

County councillors represent their local communities and are responsible for millions of pounds of public services right across Buckinghamshire.

This includes support for vulnerable children, adults and older people, education, roads and transport, libraries and waste disposal.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Votes will be counted overnight and results will be declared on Friday May 5.

The full list of candidates standing for election across Buckinghamshire can be viewed here .