Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars have taken a large amount of Asian gold from a home in Meadowcroft, Aylesbury, along with an iPad.

The burglary occurred in the daytime, between 9.40am and 2.40pm on Thursday February 9.

The offenders had smashed the rear patio doors of the property to gain entry to the home and carried out a thorough search of all the bedrooms before leaving with the valuables.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod of Aylesbury Local CID said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and contact me via the non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”