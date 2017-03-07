Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 64 year-old businesswoman from Milton Keynes died in hospital days after burglars raided her home with her present.

Hang Yin Leung, of Orne Gardens, Bolbeck Park, was hospitalised on February 1, while giving a statement to the police about a burglary at her home the day before. She died in hospital on Saturday February 11.

Mrs Leung's family paid tribute to the breast cancer survivor who had opened her own restaurant, The Walnut Tree, after having worked in restaurants since moving to Milton Keynes with a young family in 1991.

Police launched a murder investigation following her post-mortem.

On January 31, at around 6pm, a man knocked on the victim's front door. She closed the door telling the man that she was alone, but moments later the man knocked again, and six men rushed past her into the home.

Mrs Leung was pushed to the ground, and one of the men held her down with a hand over her mouth.

The other men searched the house for valuables, taking a gold Rolex watch, belonging to her husband, Hong Kong identity cards and a long service police medal from Hong Kong Police.

Detective Superintendent Simon Steel, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit, said: “During the burglary an Oyster model gold Rolex watch, belonging to Mrs Leung’s husband, was stolen. Both Mrs Leung and her husband were former officers with Hong Kong Police. Her long service medal was stolen during the incident. The medal has a depiction of the Queen on one side and Hang Yin Leung’s rank and shoulder number WPC 15037 inscribed on the back.

“Have you been offered a gold men’s Rolex watch with the model number 68274 and serial number 8216199 or a Hong Kong Police long service medal or have you seen these items since 31 January? Please come forward to police if you have.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have seen a vehicle containing up to six men being driven dangerously or erratically on the A413 or A418 between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury between about 6.30pm and 9.40pm on 31 January.”

The men also stole a Louis Vuitton handbag containing cash in the form of Pounds Sterling and Hong Kong Dollars.

Some of the items stolen from Mrs Leung's home have been recovered in Aylesbury, bot nobody has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Det Supt Steel added: “I also need to hear from anyone who was in Aylesbury between about 6.30pm and 9.40pm on 31 January who may have seen items being thrown out of a vehicle travelling along Weedon Road. Mrs Leung’s purse and bank cards were found strewn across the pavement and into a garden in the Weedon Road and Cromwell Drive area.

“These criminals targeted a frail woman in her own home, a place she should have been safe. The group of burglars had a choice that night – they could have simply walked away once they realised the house was not empty but instead they chose to force their way in to a family home. They made a choice to use violence against Hang, who was a businesswoman, a wife, and a mother; stealing her possessions and her life.

“It is vitally important that you come forward if you have any information which could help our investigation.”

Mrs Leung's family paid tribute to her by adding: "Despite hardship faced by Hang, helping people was second nature to her. This could mean checking on neighbours after a traumatic event or providing a lift to the city centre to the elderly waiting for a bus in the rain.

"Hang would always be prepared with a hand to help or a shoulder to lean on where ever she could."