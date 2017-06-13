Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was all the fun of the fair in Jordans on Saturday (June 10) as people flocked to the annual village event.

Crowds descended on the village from 2pm until 5pm and they enjoyed activities including a dog show, bouncy castle and a Pimms and beer tent.

Also in the line-up were farm animals to pet, a classic car display and a number of other stalls, including burgers and hotdog stands.

And these fantastic photos show both young and old alike revelling in the warm early summer sunshine.

Billed as a fun day out for all the family, the free event attracted crowds who had fun at the animal petting, the bouncy rides and the bric-a-brac stall.

And it looks like the entire village turned out for a day of family fun.