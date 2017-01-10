Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury items including a watch, iPhone and gold were stolen from a home in Kerry Close, Aylesbury.

Other items taken in the heist include a wallet, bank cards and foreign currency. The burglary took place between 3.45pm and 6.30pm after the burglers gained access to the home.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary to come forward. They have also advised residents with UPVC doors to dead lock them by lifting the handle while turning the keys.

Investigating officer, PC Booth of Aylesbury Police Station, said:

“If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170003106.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”