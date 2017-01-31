Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 53 year-old RAF serviceman based at RAF Naphill faces nine years in jail after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching.

Paul Miles was sentenced today at Amersham Law Court after an eight day trial in December 2016 where the jury unanimously found him guilty.

Miles was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman on March 12 2015, as well as a separate case off sexual assault on the same women between August 2012 and March 2015.

Charges were brought against Miles on July 1, 2016.

He was handed nine years in prison for the rape offence, five years for sexual assault by penetration and a further three years for sexual assault by touching, but will serve them concurrently.

He was also acquitted of one count of sexual assault against another woman between December 2010 and January 2011.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Smith, based at Aylesbury police station, said:

“Miles has now been convicted of three sexual offences following a protracted investigation. I hope this will provide some closure to the victim.

"The conviction follows the victim having to give evidence and going through the ordeal of a crown court trial and I would like to commend her bravery for doing so.

“This case demonstrates how seriously we take every victim who comes forward to report a sexual offence to police. We listen to victims and ensure they are offered appropriate support.

“It is reassuring to know that Miles is now beginning a nine year prison sentence as a result of his actions.”