A man has been jailed for repeatedly kicking another man in the head in Tower Hamlets.

George Jacomelli, 27, of Iver Lane, Iver, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday January 5 to six years and four months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent at the same court on November 24.

At around 5:45 am on December 19 2015 police were called by several members of the public to people fighting in Commercial Road.

An operator from the Tower Hamlets CCTV control room told police that they could see a male being knocked to the ground and another male kicking him.

Officers arrived on scene a few minutes later and found the 41-year-old victim lying on the floor near the junction with Jubilee Street.

The victim received a number of injuries in the attack, including several fractures to his cheek, chin and jaw areas and a broken nose.

He had to have surgery but has since made a full recovery. Nothing was stolen in the attack. Witnesses told police that they saw a man kick the victim in the head several times.

The CCTV operator also gave police a description of the attacker.

Two officers responding to the call were driving towards Commercial Road when they saw a man, Jacomelli, matching the suspect’s description.

Jacomelli was arrested in nearby Camal Street and was taken to an east London police station for questioning.

Jacomelli, who had been drinking alcohol, admitted it was him in the CCTV but said he did not remember attacking the victim.

Jacomelli was charged on March 22 2016.

Detective Sergeant Rob Brown from Tower Hamlets CID said: “This was a vicious attack in which Jacomelli repeatedly kicked the victim with full force in the head as he lay prone and vulnerable on the ground.

“We would like to thank the witnesses for coming forward and helping us to bring Jacomelli to justice.”