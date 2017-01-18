Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student at the University of Reading jumped in front of a train at Iver station on October 26, 2016, an inquest heard today.

Akram Yasir Busigu Lumumba, 21, of Crest Road, Brent stepped in from of the train and died instantly as a result of multiple injuries.

The incident took place shortly after 10pm, when there was nobody on the platform.

The coroner heard a written testimony from the driver of the train, Jason Williams, who was heading from London to Reading. The driver said the train would have been travelling at speeds between 50 and 70 mph and the train could not have stopped in time.

This was confirmed by Detective Sergeant Jerry Griffith of the British Transport Police, who added that there was no evidence from the CCTV footage that Mr Lumumba suffered from a slip, trip or fall.

The inquest also heard a written statement from Mr Lumumba's girlfriend, Emily Peaker who studies in Holland. Mr Lumumba was due to travel to Holland that night from Gatwick but indicated to his flat-mates that he had missed the flight, before leaving abruptly minutes later.

Mr Lumumba, who was seeing mental health professionals and had been granted leave from his studies by his university, was known to leave his flat without telling his flat-mates, however Ms Peaker noted that he did not usually leave his headphones behind.

Nobody saw him after he left his flat and it is unclear how he got to the train station at Iver. The police found a Freedom Pass on his person which had not been used since mid-October. It is also not known what happened earlier that day when Mr Lumumba left his flat in Reading to go to Holland.

Senior Coroner for Buckinghamshire, Crispin Butler ruled that Mr. Lumumba's death was suicide. His cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with collision with a train.