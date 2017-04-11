Video will play in

The inquest into the death of a woman found dead at a £1million house in Gerrards Cross has been delayed.

Speaking at Beaconsfield Coroner's Court on Thursday (April 6), senior coroner Crispin Butler said there were continuing police investigations into the death of Gurpreet Kaur .

He said: "There are continuing police investigations in this case.

"I've not been requested to suspend my investigation."

Police launched a murder investigation after the 30-year-old Ms Kaur was found dead at a house in High Beeches in October last year.

A Home Office post-mortem took place on Thursday October 13 but further reports have been requested to establish the cause of death.

At the time a neighbour spoke of her shock after hearing high pitched screams from her garden.

The retired woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I was in the garden so it was quite loud.

“It was a high pitched scream. It’s was not very nice.”

A tribute to Ms Kaur was published by Thames Valley Police on behalf of her sister Jaspreet.

It read: "Gurpreet was a much loved daughter, sister and friend who was always kind and helpful. She will be dearly missed."

A spokesman for the police said: "Our investigation remains ongoing.

"A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action."

The inquest has been rescheduled for June 13 at 2pm.