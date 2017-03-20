Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters and paramedics rescued an injured woman following a car crash yesterday (Sunday March 19.

They were called out at to the M40 southbound between junctions 5 (Stokenchurch) and 4 (Handy Cross) at around 7pm to reports of a three car pile-up.

Appliances and crews from High Wycombe and an officer attended.

Firefighters also had to rescue a pigeon that had been stuck in a chimney for two days.

A crew from Amersham was called to Meadow Drive, Amersham, at around 4pm on Saturday March 8.

They used chimney gear and a 10.5-metre ladder to rescue the bird.

And on Friday (March 17) firefighters had to give first aid to a man following a crash on the A40 London Road, Holtspur.

A crew from Beaconsfield was called out at around 5pm after a car hit a man and made the scene safe.

The man was left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Crews from Broughton and Newport Pagnell were called out to Milton Keynes after a two car pile-up at Redbridge Roundabout.

They raced to the junction of Monks Way and Marlborough Street, Stantonbury at around 5pm on Friday (March 17).

They gave first aid to a woman, assisted South Central Ambulance Service and made the scene safe.

Another woman, a man and three girls were out of the cars when they arrived.