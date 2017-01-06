Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An annual report from the Independent Monitoring Board have raised serious concerns over the conditions at Her Majesty's Young Offenders Institution Aylesbury.

Concerns range from under-staffing, gangs and drugs to the widespread use of mobile phones and the state of the kitchen.

The prison takes in men aged 17-21 who are serving the longest sentences, with a minimum sentence of four years. 57 of the inmates, representing 13% of the prison's population, are serving life sentences.

The report highlighted several areas of concern however did praise the work of the prison officers, adding that despite under-staffing they performed well. There is also a shortage of Learning and Skills staff, which the prison has failed to attract despite improving pay packages.

(Photo: Rowan Griffiths)

The Board highlighted drug use as an area of concern with 2% more prisoners failing mandatory drug tests, while use of 'New Psychotic Substances' is almost impossible to track, with as many as 430 possible variations of the drug.

Mobile phone use is also widespread, which the Board argue is linked to the drugs trafficking, as well as an underground trade where phones are rented to prisoners. When these phones are seized, the debts accrue leading to instances of bullying and assaults.

Figures show there were 87 prisoner on prisoner assaults, 77 fights, and 34 assaults by prisoners on staff. There was one recorded instance of sexual assault, 32 drug finds and staff had to use force on 348 occasions in the year from July 1 2015 to June 30 2016, the assessment period.

The number of assaults on staff and between prisoners is an increase on last year's figures, and gang issues are rife with over 130 gangs operating within the prison. Sever side effects from drug treatment can mean inmates require medical treatment, which requires two members of staff to escort the inmate to a hospital, further worsening the staffing conditions, which have seen numbers dwindle over the last five years, making the prison "a more dangerous place for staff and prisoners".

(Photo: Rowan Griffiths)

There were also fights in the Visits Hall, which the Board describes as 'historically sacrosanct'. This may be a side effect of the prison having to share a sniffer dog with to other facilities.

The Pathways Service, which is offered to young offenders displaying emotional and behaviour problems is also low on staff and the Board found "signs of predominately anti-social personality disorder amongst a high proportion of the young offenders".

Another area of concern to the board was that there are not enough activities for the prisoners which would keep them out of their cells during the daytimes. Due to the nature of the inmates there are also not enough suitable inmates to be trusted to work in the kitchen. Despite this the Board received no complaints regarding the food for five years running, except that some doughnuts were still frozen when served.

(Photo: Rowan Griffiths)

Bed-blocking in the CSU where prisoners are kept in solitary confinement is a big issue with inmates refusing to return to normal housing unless they are transferred. There have even been reports of misconduct that is carried out specifically to force a transfer by entering the CSU and refusing to leave.

Laundry services, which are staffed by inmates are subject to frequent breakdowns which require expensive call-outs to private firm and sole provider of repairs, Carillion.

As well as praising staff, particularly that of the CSU, the Board praised the "excellent physical and mental healthcare provided by Care UK". The board's main recommendation was to improve staffing levels and attract businesses from outside to help provide purposeful activity, including work.