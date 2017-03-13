Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A husband and wife team have been jailed after £56,000 in used bank notes was found stuffed in the back of a car.

Muhammad Islam, aged 53 of Topsham Road, Tooting was convicted following a five day trail at Aylesbury Crown Court of one count of money laundering and three counts of handling stolen goods.

His wife Saima Shahzadi, aged 38 also of Topsham Road, Tooting was convicted at the same court of perverting the course of justice.

On 7 October 2014 a vehicle was stopped on the M40 near Denham which contained £56,000 in used bank notes stuffed into bin liners in the back of the car.

The car was registered to Islam who lives in the Tooting area of London. A search of his address resulted in the recovery of three stolen computers and evidence that he had disposed of £230,000 of criminal funds in the fortnight prior to his arrest.

During the course of a search, his wife Saima Shahzadi attempted to hide a shoebox full of incriminating banking material inside a tumble dryer.

Islam was found guilty of money laundering and was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment, he received an additional 18 months for handling stolen goods (six months per stolen computer) to run consecutively.

Shahzadi was found guilty of perverting the course of Justice and received eight months imprisonment.

Both had been charged on November 30 2015.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rob Gibson based at Aylesbury Police Station said “This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police is committed and capable of dealing with organised criminal groups operating within our force area.”