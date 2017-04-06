Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the county's leading estate agents announced this week that it has launched two Buckinghamshire branches.

As part of Hunters's fast expanding network, the firm has opened shops in Amersham, on Hill Avenue, and Chesham, on High Street – joining other branches in regions such as London, Oxford and Manchester.

Hunters, which opened its first office in York in 1992, provides customers with services such as residential sales, lettings, buy-to-let, investments and residential block management.

Niral Batavia, the new Managing Director of Hunters Amersham and Chesham, said she was thrilled to open the doors of two new stores on March 31.

“We’re delighted to be joining of one of the leading estate agents in the country,” she said.

“Hunters has an excellent track record in both sales and lettings and with the support that Hunters are able to provide in key areas of marketing, technology, training and communication, we believe we can now offer unrivalled benefits to existing and prospective customers.

“The company’s success is built around excellent customer service and unrivalled proactivity, values and beliefs that have been at the core of our business since its conception.”

Hunters now has a network of more than 200 branches nationwide and Dominic Stent, the area manager of Hunters Amersham and Chesham, said the new stores were promising.

"This is an exciting step in our continued development and my team and I are eager to maintain the high standards of service we are known for,” he said.

Managing Director of Hunters Glynis Frew added: “We are delighted to welcome Niral and his experienced team to the Hunters network and are pleased to be strengthening our presence in this part of the country.”