More than 400 brave cyclists had a wheelie good time as they embraced pedal power for the seventh annual Chilterns Cycle Challenge.

The lycra-clad bike fans were determined not to be put off by the blustery day on Sunday (March 19) as the challengers came together to raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Starting and finishing in Aylesbury, the event was held to support the nursing services the charity provides for patients in Bucks and Herts.

Two different routes saw riders cycle from the centre of Aylesbury out to Kimble, Longwick and as far as Bledlow Ridge, then returning to Kingsbury Square through Holmer Green, the Chalfonts, the Hampdens and Butlers Cross covering either 35 or 75 miles.

Andy Colsell, Lacey Green, in memory of close family friend Dennis Claydon, who was cared for by Rennie Grove.

He said: “I’ve got a photo of Dennis on my back today so I can remember him when I’m out there.”

After Dennis passed away Andy wanted to raise some money for the charity: “I grew up with Dennis, we were very close, and I wanted to do something where I could raise some money for the cause and to remember him at the same time.”

Gillian Barnett, director of fundraising and marketing, said: “We hope to raise £30,000 from this event which is well on the way to funding one of our specialist hospice at home nurses for a year.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who turned out today, despite the wind, to raise money for us and equally to everyone else who made the day possible including staff, volunteers and sponsors.”

Visit www.renniegrove.org for more information.