HSBC in Gerrards Cross will be closing, the company announced today.

The branch is set to shut on Friday, May 12 as part of a wider HSBC announcement to close 62 by the end of 2107.

HSBC has no intention to close any further branches in 2017 and this marks the end of its branch restructuring programme.

Francesca McDonagh, head of retail banking and wealth Management for UK and Europe, said: “The way our customers bank with us is changing.

“More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

“More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels – an increase from 80% last year.

“The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people.

“We will have fewer but better branches, with more empowered front line colleagues using a greater range of technology to support all our customers’ needs.”

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today’s announcement.

“We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us.

“We will offer customers individual sessions to help explain their options or provide help in setting up telephone, mobile or internet banking.”

Over the past five years, the number of customers using HSBC branches has fallen by almost 40%.

93% of customers’ contact with the bank is now completed via the telephone, internet or smartphone and 97% of cash withdrawals are made via an ATM.

All branches will close in line with the BBA Access to Banking Protocol.

HSBC is putting a number of measures in place to help, and already has a partnership with the Post Office so customers can continue to carry out their day to day banking.

The Gerrards Cross Post Office on Packhorse Road is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm.