HS2 Limited will no longer be able to compulsorily purchase land for projects not directly related to construction of the line.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP announced the change at an official response to the HS2 Lord's Select Committee, who have been hearing petitions against the bill for several months.

Mr Grayling was responding to the committee in his capacity as the official promoter of the High Speed Rail (London - West Midlands) Bil today (January 17).

HS2 Ltd had intended to purchase land in order to provide services which would complement the line such as the creation of business parks in order to relocate businesses adversely affected by the line.

Ross Murray, president of the Country Land and Business Association which lobbied against the clause said:

“We are delighted the Government has seen sense over giving HS2 Ltd the ability to compulsorily acquire land for lucrative developments completely unrelated to the railway which would have been an outrageous land grab.

“Throughout this process we have stood up for land and property owners over how the fundamental principles of fairness are applied to compulsory purchase rules. The decision by the Government to withdraw these sweeping powers is a victory for all those affected by the scheme.”

A spokesman for HS2 Ltd told us that they had decided to remove the clause from the bill in order to prevent any further delays to the Bill receiving Royal Assent.

After debating in the House of Lord's concludes, the Queen is expected to give her assent to the £55 billion scheme which will connect Birmingham with London.

Phase two of the scheme, if approved will take the line further north to Leeds and Manchester connecting the four largest metropolitan areas in the country with one another.