HS2 has passed its final hurdle after parliament gave the go-ahead for work on the multi-billion pound project to begin.

The first phase of the controversial line received Royal Assent today (Thursday February 23) with work scheduled to start in the spring.

Joe Rukin, Stop HS2 campaign manager, said: “In some ways there is a distinct element of relief that it’s over.

“We’re happy that we did everything that we could.

“There’s nothing we could have done any different.

“But there’s still a big job to do to keep HS2 to task during construction.”

The HS2 Phase 1 Hybrid Bill, the route from London to Birmingham, was given the green light after more then three years of parliamentary scrutiny.

A late bid by peers to derail the multi-billion pound project failed and it was passed 26-386 during a third debate earlier this month.

The bill was then passed to MPs for a final approval debate on Monday (February 20), which was the final part of the process.

The hybrid bill received overwhelming support from MPs, with the third reading in the Commons seeing it passed 399 to 42.

The Chilterns Conservation Board said: “Whilst deeply saddened by the decision and acknowledging that there will be permanent changes to our very special landscape, we will now turn our efforts to making the very best of the situation, working as part of the Chilterns Review Group which we and local authorities pushed so hard for.”

Royal Assent means the bill now become an Act of Parliament, and therefore law.

Schemes worth a total of £70million have been launched for communities affected by HS2, including the Homeowner Payment, the Community and Environment Fund (CEF) and the Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF).

The Government also believes the project will create 25,000 jobs during construction and 2,000 apprenticeships.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “HS2 will be the world’s most advanced passenger railway and the backbone of our rail network.

“Royal Assent is a major step towards significantly increasing capacity on our congested railways for both passengers and freight, improving connections between the biggest cities and regions, generating jobs, skills and economic growth and helping build an economy that works for all.”