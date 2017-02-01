Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The High Speed Rail (London-West Midlands) Bill better known as HS2 has passed its third and final reading in the House of Lords, inching closer Royal assent.

The HS2 Story so far...

The proposal to build brand new high speed rail line which will take passengers from Birmingham to central London was investigated by the 2009 Labour government, who formed HS2 Ltd. to examine the case.

The following year the route was revealed, which would cut through the heart of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding National Beauty.

This along with other environmental and legal concerns were logged in consultations culminating in the 2012 decision by the government to go ahead with the scheme.

The government were then faced with petitions and legal challenges but the government pushed forward with the project forming a special Parliamentary bill known as a Hybrid Bill.

After two readings in the House of Commons the Bill went through a Commons Select Committee where hundreds of objectors petitioned for amendments. This then passed the Commons in it's Third Reading before being handed to the Lords where a different select committee heard petitions in 2016.

The House of Lords committee amended the Bill which was then reported back to Parliament. The final stage where the Lords could make changes to the bill was the Third Reading.

On Tuesday January 31 the Bill passed it's Third Reading overwhelmingly by 385 to 25.

What next?

The Bill, amended by the house of Lords and available to read here , will now return to the Commons where they will vote on the Lord's amendments.

If they make changes to the current Bill, they will have to return to the House of Lord's for approval. Should the Lords then further amend the Bill, it would need to return to the Commons once more.

This is known as 'ping ponging' and can lead to a bill failing if both houses cannot agree on wording. The Commons may also be able to force through the Bill without the Lords' consent in exceptional circumstances.

The final stage is Royal Assent. Once the Queen signs the Bill, it becomes an Act of Parliament and construction on Phase 1 will begin.