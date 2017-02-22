Tom shares his recipe for Pub in the Park

Tickets for Pub in The Park are about to go on sale.

Tom Kerridge is creating the perfect mini gastro-village with a three-day food, drink and music festival , bringing his award winning Marlow gastro-pubs The Hand and Flowers and The Coach to Higginson Park.

There will also be food from other top local chefs doing live demos as well as a wide range of top quality beers and music from headline acts.

The incredible line-up of chefs and musicians includes Raymon Blanc, Atul Kochhar, Sophie Ellis-Baxter, Bake off winner Candice Brown, James Morrison and Fun Lovin' Criminals.

Tom’s foodie festival kicks off on the evening of Friday 19 May and both afternoon (11:30am until 4:30pm) and evening sessions (6pm – 10:30pm) will be available throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Adult afternoon sessions start at £25pp with the evening being at £40pp. There will also be a limited amount of full day and weekend tickets available.

If you signed up to the newsletter at their website you will be eligible for the pre-sale from Thursday February 23, the day before the general sale. The newsletter sign-up has now shut but those of you who are eligible can get your tickets by following this link .

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday February 24 at 10am.