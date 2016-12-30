Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In what has been something of a heartbreaking year for almost all, we want to take you back through the year to see if you were paying attention.

Our Quiz of the year has one question for each month covering the big stories in our region as well as some you might have missed.

If you got:

0 - 3:

You've gone through 2016 without worrying too much about what's going on and we have to say we can't blame you. Consider making a new year's resolution to keep up with the news where you live. You can also follow us on twitter or like our facebook page to make it easier.

4-7:

You've been paying attention. You're familiar with where you live but next year why not get to know it even better.

8-10:

Almost there. Well done you! You've clearly been picking up our paper, available every Thursday from your local newsagents.

10-12:

Goodness! You've really got your finger on the pulse. In fact there's probably lots you know about Bucks that we don't. If you think there's a story we should be covering or you want us to investigate something you think seems a little fishy please get in touch. You can email, tweet or message us on facebook or even give us a ring. Our details can be found here .

Finally from all of us here, we would like to wish you the season's best and a happy new year.