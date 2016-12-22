Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One day, you or one of your family may fall ill and need to use Amersham, Stoke Mandeville or Wycombe Hospital. Scannappeal is a local charity that raises funds to buy life-saving equipment for our local hospitals. Every 10 minutes a patient in our local area is diagnosed or treated with equipment funded by Scannappeal.

Scannapeal is trying to raise £130,000 for equipment to treat patients with prostate, kidney and bladder cancers. This appeal is important to me because my grandfather has prostate cancer and I want people to get good treatment for this.

Last year, my father grew a moustache for Movember to raise money. This year it’s my turn to raise money, but not by growing a moustache!

Through our MP, Cheryl Gillan, I asked the Prime Minister for something that I could auction to raise some money and was given two great items for the auction at The Beacon Christmas Fair!

I auctioned a wonderful bottle of House of Commons Champagne signed by the Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Theresa May MP. I also auctioned a lovely bottle of House of Commons Merlot, autographed by our local MP, The Rt Hon Cheryl Gillan MP.

A big thank you to Mr Nick Lawson and Mr Paul Serkis for their very generous bids for the two bottles. Because of them I was able to present a cheque for £250 to Hilary Colgan, Fund raising Officer for Scannappeal. I also received a lovely letter from Countess Howe, one of the appeal’s patrons thanking me for raising funds for them.

Arran is a Year 5 pupil at The Beacon, Chesham Bois.