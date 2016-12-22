One day, you or one of your family may fall ill and need to use Amersham, Stoke Mandeville or Wycombe Hospital. Scannappeal is a local charity that raises funds to buy life-saving equipment for our local hospitals. Every 10 minutes a patient in our local area is diagnosed or treated with equipment funded by Scannappeal.
Scannapeal is trying to raise £130,000 for equipment to treat patients with prostate, kidney and bladder cancers. This appeal is important to me because my grandfather has prostate cancer and I want people to get good treatment for this.
Last year, my father grew a moustache for Movember to raise money. This year it’s my turn to raise money, but not by growing a moustache!
Through our MP, Cheryl Gillan, I asked the Prime Minister for something that I could auction to raise some money and was given two great items for the auction at The Beacon Christmas Fair!
I auctioned a wonderful bottle of House of Commons Champagne signed by the Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Theresa May MP. I also auctioned a lovely bottle of House of Commons Merlot, autographed by our local MP, The Rt Hon Cheryl Gillan MP.
A big thank you to Mr Nick Lawson and Mr Paul Serkis for their very generous bids for the two bottles. Because of them I was able to present a cheque for £250 to Hilary Colgan, Fund raising Officer for Scannappeal. I also received a lovely letter from Countess Howe, one of the appeal’s patrons thanking me for raising funds for them.
Arran is a Year 5 pupil at The Beacon, Chesham Bois.