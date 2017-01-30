Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars broke into a house in High Wycombe and hit the occupants with a metal pole at around 7pm on Monday (Jan 23).

The three broke into the house in Mendip Way, searched the upstairs and hit the victims before stealing cash and leaving.

One victim received minor injuries to his stomach and did not require hospital treatment.

The first burglar is a white man in his late twenties, around 6ft tall, with blonde hair. He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, black shoes and a balaclava.

The second and third are around 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. They were dressed all in black and were wearing balaclavas.

Investigating Officer, Det Con Thomas Digby of Force CID based at High Wycombe police station said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victims and we need the public’s help to find the offenders in this incident.

“We are appealing for witnesses to contact police if they recognise the description of the offenders or saw three men matching the description prior to or after the incident.

“We would like to ask anyone with information to please come forward and contact me on the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”