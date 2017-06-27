Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipper is to pay thousands of pounds after dumping a van-load of asbestos on the M40 emergency vehicle turnaround ramp in Fulmer .

Florin Arsene, 31, of West Drayton Park Avenue, pleaded guilty to two offences of fly-tipping at Aylesbury Crown Court on June 15.

In the early hours of July 10 2016, Arsene was filmed dumping the waste by hidden cameras installed by investigators.

When interviewed at Hounslow Police Station, Arsene admitted the offence and also to another on the other side of the motorway on August 9.

Judge Francis Sheridan condemned Arsene's offences and gave him a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was fined £3,000 for the asbestos fly-tipping and £2,000 for the second offence, with costs of £4,984.50 being awarded for the cleanup and investigation.

“We do not need people messing up our beautiful county of Buckinghamshire,” Judge Sheridan said.

The judge added that he did not believe Arsene when he said he didn't realise that he was doing anything wrong and disqualified him from driving for four months.

Bill Chapple OBE, Bucks County Council 's cabinet member for planning and environment, said there is “no tolerance” for fly-tipping in the county.

He said: “The site of this offence is isolated, the offender struck in the dead of night and took steps to avoid being seen – but still our cameras were able to film the offence taking place.

“The sentence handed down in this case shows that there is no tolerance for this type of behaviour, and perpetrators should be aware that we will pursue them whenever possible.

“One offence may be all that's needed to land you in court.

"I'd also like to remind the community to remain vigilant - if you see anyone fly-tipping, take down the licence number and let us know online or through the hotline."

The case was prosecuted by Bucks County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The Illegal Dumping Costs campaign was launched by the Waste Partnership in November 2003 to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in the county.

Since then they have secured 588 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences, an average of at least one conviction per week.