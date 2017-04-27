Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after a hit and run in Chesham left a victim in hospital with serious injuries.

At around 8.40am on Tuesday (April 25), a pedestrian was crossing Ashley Green Road when they were struck by a navy blue van.

The driver failed to stop at the scene near Bellcote Public House.

The 53-year-old is still being treated at Stoke Mandeville hospital .

Thames Valley Police is appealing for anyone who witnesses the hit and run to come forward with information.

They have said that the driver is an Asian male, of stocky build and is aged between 20 and 30.

Investigating officer Sargent Mark Ashby said he would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 – quoting reference URN 272 25/04.

The charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.