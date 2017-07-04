Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don't worry, these aren't pictures from a major police incident that happened in Beaconsfield last week.

Instead these are scenes from a long-running TV show which was being filmed in the Old Town on Wednesday (June 28).

Camera crews and actors descended on the town to film new scenes for hit ITV cop mystery drama Midsomer Murders, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The pictures show that a new set had been created in the form of a chocolate shop called Chockfullo' Chocolate.

Along with the new shop, a number of police cars and a woman crossing the road on a mobility scooter can also be seen close to where a police cordon has been set up.

Midsomer Murders is known for the sometimes extravagant deaths of its characters and while it is not known what happened at Chockfullo' Chocolate, the heavy police presence suggests it could be something suitably grislly.

Buckinghamshire has been used frequently as a filming location in the past for the show, including Chesham, The Lee, Old Amersham, Chenies Manor House and Bekonscot.