Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways England have announced a £5million plan to install new traffic noise reducing barriers for people living along a section of the M40.

The plans aim to bring "real improvements" for communities living along a 11.5-mile section of the carriageway, in Bucks and South Oxfordshire.

Eight locations on the M40 have been selected for the improvements, between Loudwater (junction 3) and Stokenchurch (junction 5).

(Photo: Highways England)

Highways England project manager David Owen spoke about the multi-million-pound plans and said it will benefit a number of residents.

"These new barriers will help to cut traffic noise for many people living in eight locations," he said.

"Together with the resurfacing work that we have already completed, they should bring real improvements for communities along the M40.

"We have been working hard with our partners to make sure that the plans will deliver the most benefit for the greatest number of people."

Eight selected locations

Stokenchurch

Wheeler End/Lane End

Booker Cressex

Daws Lea

Flackwell Heath

Loudwater

Wooburn Moor (North)

Wooburn Moor (South)

'This is a great opportunity'

The construction on the M40 traffic noise reducing barriers is due to start in autumn 2017.

Ahead of this, information about the nature and location of the barriers is online and a public event was held on June 30 in High Wycombe.

Mr Owen added: "We’re now able to share our plans with people locally and answer their questions.

"This is a great opportunity to find out more before we start work, so please visit our website and come and see us on June 30."

The proposals have been developed by Highways England in partnership with the M40 Chiltern Environmental Group (M40 CEG), Wycombe District Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

If you have any questions about the project, send an email to the Highways England development team.