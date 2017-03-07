Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, Queen Square, High Wycombe staged a charity book sale in honour of World Book Day.

The sale, held on Saturday March 4, raised money for Scrivens' partner charity Alzheimers Society.

Branch manager Shefali Ahmed said: “It was a chance for us to raise funds and awareness for a cause we care about.”

Scrivens are supporting the Alzheimers charity for the third successive year, and have raised over £28,000 for then so far.

The family run chain of opticians, which employs more than 1,000 employees across the country, was chosen because of the growing evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

There are currently around 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, and the number is set to rise to over 1 million by 2025 and 2 million by 2051.

The disease affects one in six people over the age of 80. If you need advice or information about the disease you can call the Alzheimer's Society National Dementia Helpline on 0300 222 11 22.