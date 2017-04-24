Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old man from High Wycombe has been charged with four counts of rape in connection with an incident in Chesham.

Thames Valley Police charged Kemal Arslan, of Kingshill Drive, High Wycombe, in connection with the incident, which took place last year in Elm Tree Hill, Chesham.

Police said the incident took place in the Chilterns town at around 11pm on the evening of Thursday October 6, 2016.

Kemal Arslan was charged in connection with the rape on Saturday (April 15) but has now been released on bail.

He is due to appear next at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on May 18.