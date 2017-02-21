Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police has charged a man in connection with a rape in High Wycombe.

John Kyeremeh, aged 29, of Desborough Road, High Wycombe was charged on Monday 13 February with rape of a woman 16 years of age or over and assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body/a thing.

He appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (14/2).

The charge is in connection to an incident in the early hours of Saturday 11 February at an address on Desborough Road, High Wycombe.

Kyeremeh has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 14 March 2017