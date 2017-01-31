Heathrow's third runway expansion is backed by the government

The High Court in London has thrown out a legal challenge against the construction of a third runway at Heathrow brought forward by local councils.

The coalition of claimants was made up of Richmond, Hillingdon, Wandsworth and Windsor and Maidenhead councils along with Greenpeace UK and a Hillingdon resident.

They claimed the construction of a third runway would be unlawful.

The claim was submitted to the High Court after the government decided to back Heathrow's third runway bid in October 2016, despite repeated promises by government ministers that the scheme would never be built.

Other objections are based on the alleged misapplication of air quality laws and concerns over 'intolerable noise'.

Before the challenge was even heard, the Department for Transport said the judicial review could not take place until the consultation on the National Policy Statement of aviation had been published in 2017/18.

The High Court judge, Mr Justice Cranston agreed and threw the case out, saying that the court had no jurisdiction over the matter.

In a statement issued by the claimants, they argued that 'the case should be heard now before more time and taxpayers’ money is wasted developing a scheme that will never be able to comply with air quality law'.

They also said 'local residents should not have to face another period – perhaps years - of uncertainty over a scheme which they believe will never get planning permission'.

Mr Justice Cranston said "Once the Secretary of State adopts and publishes a National Policy Statement the court will have jurisdiction to entertain challenges the claimants advance".

A spokesman for Back Heathrow, a pro-third runway campaign group said:

"Today's decision is welcome news for the majority of local communities near Heathrow who back the airport's expansion.

"A new runway has significant public and parliamentary support and can be safely delivered in the national interest.

"We urge the leaders of the four councils to immediately stop wasting any more taxpayers' money on legal challenges that are doomed to failure."

Councillor Ravi Govindia, Leader of Wandsworth Council said:

“The Government has taken a colossal gamble by delaying this legal action for at least a year. The country is now going to waste more time developing a scheme that will never pass a simple legal test on air quality.

"Nothing is going to change between now and 2018 to make this scheme any less polluting so they should face this challenge now or abandon the third runway.”

Lord True , Leader of Richmond Council, said:

“The Government has delayed the inevitable. The expansion of Heathrow would be the worst environmental decision of any government in modern times.

"And, the process in which Ministers have made their decision is now proven to be inadequate, incompetent and goes back on a six year commitment never to expand the airport.

"We will be a thorn in the Government’s side until sense prevails.”