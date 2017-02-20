Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 51 year-old man from Milton Keynes was sentenced to four years imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A.

Ian Cupid, of Enders Court, Medbourne, had been stopped in a vehicle at 11.30am on June 14 2016 in Milton Keynes.

Cupid was travelling with a 15 year-old boy, who was found to be in possession of 84 wraps of cocaine and heroin and was arrested and subsequently convicted of drugs supply offences.

Cupid's phone was investigated, and messages showed he was also involved in the supply of drugs.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A – Heroin, and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A – cocaine.

He was given four-year prison terms for each count but will be serving them concurrently.

Investigating officer PC Steven King, from Milton Keynes Local Area CID, said:

“This is a very substantial sentence and goes a long way to show that Thames Valley Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts are doing as much as possible to stop this type of offending in the area.

“Cupid was driving a young boy around Milton Keynes in order to supply class A drugs to vulnerable members of the public and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”