Storm Doris has caused travel chaos and property damage all over the country but Buckinghamshire appears to have survived the worst of it.

A tree did fall and the A413 between Chalfont St Giles and Amersham as well as Green Lane in Burnham, and fire crews have attended other fallen trees across the county.

Thankfully though, we have not received any reports of serious damage, and tweeters living in and around the Chilterns have displayed their sense of humour about the ordeal.

