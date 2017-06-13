Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family from Chesham are appealing for help from local residents after launching a fundraising campaign for their partly paralysed daughter.

Ella East, a 10-month-old, was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy in January, a degenerative neuromuscular disease which has left her unable to sit, crawl, walk or talk.

Housebound Ella, who spends her days laying on a mat in her home, breathes with her stomach muscles and, therefore, must be kept straight otherwise she is unable to breathe.

Ella's condition means she must travel flat and, at the moment, the only way she can leave the house is in an ambulance on a stretcher.

To be able to travel with their daughter, Jack East, 26, and wife Natalie, 23, need a specialised van which can carry Ella flat, with room for her life-saving equipment.

As Ella is under three-years-old, the family are not entitled to mobility funding, so they have now launched a campaign to raise the £15,000 needed for the vehicle.

The couple, who have another son named Ayden, said being able to “get Ella out and make family memories” would mean the world to them.

'She loves feeling the sun on her face'

Natalie said: “When she leaves the house for hospital appointments on an ambulance stretcher the joy on her face is clear for all to see, she loves feeling the sun on her face and looking around.

“When we told our five-year-old son that Ella would not grow up with him and would go to heaven, his one request was to be able to take her Southend and show her the pier.

“A trip to Southend may seem like nothing to many, but to us, it would mean the world.”

Ella's daily care needs are met entirely by her parents and, with no help from carers and no formal training, Natalie added: “There have been occasions where we have had to save her life completely."

The married couple have now raised £3,725 on their Go Fund Me page , which was set up on May 17.

'Help our little girl get back out in the world'

Jack, a trainee dispenser currently on leave due to Ella's around the clock care, said Ella is still “strong and determined”.

“Over the last four months we have faced so much uncertainty and had our whole world turned upside down,” he said.

“We never thought we would find ourselves in a position where we had to ask for financial help, but we have to put Ella's needs before our pride.

“We will be eternally grateful to each and every one of you who help get our little girl back out in the world.”

To donate to Ella's fundraising campaign, visit to their Go Fund Me page .