Each year, 140 people are killed or seriously injured on the roads as a result of alcohol in Thames Valley and Hampshire.

That's one fatality or serious injury happening around every two and-a-half days.

These statistics, published by Thames Valley Police on Thursday (June 1), suggest drink driving accounts for 11% of the fatalities on the roads.

On top of that, another 6% of deaths involved drugs as a contributory factor.

To target the “fatal combination”, which makes those behind the wheel 23 times more likely to kill themselves or someone else, the force is enforcing a drink-driving crackdown.

Together with Hampshire Police, local officers will be conducting targeted operations during the day and night to deter and detect drink drivers from June 1 to June 30.

Despite the number being reduced over the past 50 years, the Department for Transport has confirmed a six-fold increase in the number of drug-drivers caught since March 2015.

Superintendent Simon Dodds, head of the Joint Roads Policing Operations Unit, said: “Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, it’s simply not worth the devastation that is all too often left behind.

“We are dedicated to reducing it, these people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about their daily lives.

“Extra patrols will be out over the next month carrying out a number of proactive breath and drug tests.

“If you are caught driving whilst impaired by drink or drugs you could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban, and could even lose your job.”

The statistics reveal that 80% of drink-drivers are male, with men in their mid-20s most likely to refuse or fail a breath test.

The peak time for drink-driving offences was found to be between 7pm and 7am.

The Thames Valley Police also intend to raise awareness of the length of time alcohol remains in your system after heavy drinking.

Sargent Chris Appleby, of road safety for Thames Valley Police, stressed: "Do you realize that, after four pints of lager, you may not be safe to drive for up to 13 hours?

"So, whether you are drinking in the afternoon at a BBQ, or drinking while you are out in the evening, make sure you are safe to drive home."

If you believe someone is driving whilst impaired, phone the police on 101 or text 80999 with all the details of the vehicle, driver, location and times.