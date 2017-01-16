Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly £1,000 was raised for a leading cancer charity, thanks to the efforts of staff from Citrix Systems UK.

Singing Christmas carols for four hours at Tesco in Gerrards Cross on December 16 helped raised £893.30 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Volunteers for the charity collected for over eight hours on one of the busiest shopping days before Christmas.

It was the group’s last fundraiser of the year and Citrix UK has kindly offered to match the money raised during the hours the company singers sang.

Liz King, chairman of Gerrards Cross and Buckinghamshire South Fundraising Group said: “This was a wonderful day with a real feel good factor and ended a very successful year of fundraising for us.

“The choir had been practicing since August and are very professional and we thank them, the generous public and Tesco for supporting us.”