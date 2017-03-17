Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man driving his moped in Aylesbury was stopped and robbed by men who had stopped him to ask for directions.

The moped driver was heading along Stocklake, in the direction of the new Kingsbrook housing estate, when a white Ford Transit van travelling behind him flashed its lights.

The man pulled over and a passenger stepped out of the van an asked him for directions. The van driver then got out and asked him to repeat the directions.

The van driver then said "grab it" and pushed the man and his moped over, on to the ground. They then grabbed a black leather bag from the moped and drove off.

The leather laptop bag contained a Sony Vaio laptop, cables and 'a quantity' of cash. The victim was not injured.

Both offenders are white. The passenger was believed to be in his late thirties or early forties, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins, stocky, with slight stubble on his face.

He was wearing a black woolly hat and a tartan wool fleece jacket, and was believed to have spoken with an Irish accent.

The van driver was described as stocky, in his late forties, around 6ft, with short hair. He was thought to have spoken with a local accent.

They were travelling in a white Ford Transit van, which had a registration plate believed to be ending in UXP. It is described as having a reflective strip down each side and a beacon on, looking 'old and battered'.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bruce Wilson from Aylesbury Local Area CID, said: “This was a nasty robbery, where the victim was callously tricked into giving directions.

"We are urging anyone who witnessed it or who may have been offered the laptop for sale to please come forward. If you have any information which may assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170069072."

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.