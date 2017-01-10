Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south east.

Snow is expected to hit on Thursday (January 12) and Britons across the country are bracing for an icy blast.

Thundersnow and blizzards are blowing in from the north and could dump as much as 20cm of snow.

Hazardous conditions are expected as the UK falls into the grip of an Arctic cold spell which will see temperatures to plummet and potentially cause travel chaos.

Drivers have been warned to prepare for dangerous driving conditions and slower commutes in regions hit by winter storms.

A warning given on the Met Office website reads: "Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn into snow in places."

It adds: "There is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.

"Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards."

Chesham will see temperatures plummet to -6 at 9pm, hitting highs of 0.

Amersham is expected to face a light snow shower, according to the BBC.

And a heavy snow shower is expected to hit High Wycombe on Thursday afternoon.

But it is expected to be worse in other parts of the country with severe weather warnings issued elsewhere.