Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A public meeting will be held tonight by Gerrards Cross Town Council to discuss a new Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

A Neighbourhood Plan will be used by the planning authorities when considering applications and is shaped by the community.

Neighbourhood plans outline where locals want to see development of their local area including shops, homes and offices.

Although it is not a legal requirement, the plan will have the same legal status as a Local Plan when it is agreed at a referendum and brought into force by the local authority, South Bucks District Council in this case.

In order for there to be a Neighbourhood Plan, there needs to be a sub-committee or advisory committee made up of local people, who need not be parish councillors.

The meeting will be held tonight, at 7.30pm at the Youth Centre of East Common. Locals who want to have their say on future development in the town including housing, transport and green spaces are encouraged to attend.

If you want more details about Neighbourhood planning, you can visit the government's guidance page here.