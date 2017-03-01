Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old man from Gerrards Cross has been hit with a fine of more than £1,500 after council officers found waste dumped near a car park.

Jaskran Singh Kular, of Fulmer Road was convicted at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on February 15 after pleading guilty to a duty of care offence linked to fly tipping.

​The court heard that onJune 22 last year 2016 household and garden waste in three plastic bin sacks was discovered dumped in Orchehill Rise by an enforcement officer from Bucks County Council.

It was examined and correspondence was traced to the home address of Kular, who was subsequently interviewed at a police station.

Kular admitted the waste was his and that it was dumped close to a car park area that he visits.

But he denied dumping the waste himself and said he had transferred it unknown persons.

Kular did not secure that the waste was transferred to an authorised person and therefore failed in his duty of care with regards to the disposal of his household waste.

​The Magistrates fined Kular £641 and ordered him to pay £961 towards prosecution costs, plus a £64 victim surcharge, meaning he had to pay £1,666.

Chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire Sir Beville Stanier said: “This case is a reminder that responsibility for fly tipping doesn’t just rest with the person that dumps the waste.

“If you pass your waste to someone without checking their credentials, and it is dumped illegally, you may be held liable under the law for failure in your duty of care.”​​

The case was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Since 2003 the partnership has secured over 570 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

On average, since April 2010, there has been at least one conviction per week for illegal dumping offences in Buckinghamshire.

This has resulted in a halving of reported incidents and a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire tax payer over the period, principally through reducing removal and disposal costs.

​Report illegal dumping in Bucks on 0845 330 1856 or at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly