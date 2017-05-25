The video will start in 8 Cancel

With the General Election looming, voters will soon have to choose which candidate they would like to be their next MP.

To help the local electorate make up their minds ahead of June 8, a series of hustings will be held in Bucks to allow voters to put their questions to the candidates.

Several husting events will be held over the coming fortnight, which will see potential MPs defending policies and meeting local voters.

Conservative candidate for Chesham and Amersham Cheryl Gillan, who has retained the seat since 1992, will come up against other hopefuls, including Labour's Nina Dluzewska and Peter Jones from the Liberal Democrats.

We'll try to keep this list up-to-date, but do get in touch if we've missed anything.

Hustings in Buckinghamshire

Friday May 26: Hustings held at Gold Hill Baptist Church, Gold Hill East, Chalfont St Peter, SL9 9DG.

Refreshments will be served from 7.30pm and the hustings will begin at 8.00pm.

Attending will be Cheryl Gillan (Conservative), Nina Dluzewska (Labour) and Daniel Gallagher ( Liberal Democrat attending for Peter Jones).

Pre-submitted questions will cover Brexit, the NHS, housing and HS2.

Wednesday May 31 : Hustings held in Warner Hall, The Beaconsfield School, Wattleton Road, Beaconsfield, HP9 1SJ.

The event will begin at 8pm and questions for the election candidates can be submitted rector@stmarysbeaconsfield.org.uk .

All five hopeful candidates will be attending the hustings to face questions from the electorate.

These candidates are Dominic Grieve (Conservative MP for Beaconsfield since 1997), James English (Labour), Peter Chapman (Liberal Democrat), Russell Secker (Green) and Jon Conway (UKIP).

Thursday June 1: Hustings will be held in Drake Hall, Amersham Community Centre, Amersham, HP6 5AH.

The event will begin at 8pm and four candidates will be speaking at the event (with Alan Booth, Green Party, yet to confirm).

Have we missed a Buckinghamshire husting event? Send an email to katy.clifton@trinitymirror.com to let us know.