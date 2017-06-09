While the Conservatives experienced losses across the country during the General Election , Buckinghamshire voters restored their MPs to Parliament.
Counts took place overnight (June 8-9) but Tory celebrations were tempered by the national picture.
At just before 6am on Friday morning, it was confirmed that the country has a hung parliament.
Theresa May called an election to bring a "strong stable!" government - a plan which appears to have backfired.
Here are the Buckinghamshire results in full:
Aylesbury - Conservative win
David Lidington (Conservative) = 32,313 (55%)
Mark Bateman (Labour) = 17,617 (30%)
Steven Lambert (Lib Dem) = 5,660 (9.6%)
Vijay Srao (UKIP) = 1,296 (2.2%)
Coral Simpson (Green) = 1,237 (2.1%)
Kyle Michael (Independent) = 620 (1.1%)
Beaconsfield - Conservative win
Dominic Grieve (Conservative) = 36,559 (65.3%)
James English (Labour) = 12,016 (21.4%)
Peter Chapman (Lib Dem) = 4,448 (7.9%)
John Conway (UKIP) = 1,609 (2.9%)
Russell Secker (Green) = 1,396 (2.5%)
Buckingham - Speaker win
John Bercow (Speaker) = 34,299 (65.1%)
Michael Sheppard (Green) = 8,574 (16.3%)
Scott Raven (Independent) = 5,638 (10.7%)
Brian Mapletoft (UKIP) = 4,168 (7.9%)
Chesham and Amersham - Conservative win
Cheryl Gillan (Conservative) = 33,514 (60.7%)
Nina Dluzewska (Labour) = 11,374 (20.6%)
Peter Jones (Lib Dem) = 7,179 (13%)
Alan Booth (Green) = 1,660 (3%)
David Meacock (UKIP) = 1,525 (2.8%)
Milton Keynes North - Conservative win
Mark Lancaster (Conservative) = 30,307 (47.5%)
Charlynne Pullen (Labour) = 28,392 (44.5%)
Imogen Shepherd-Dubey (Lib Dem) = 2,499 (3.9%)
Jeff Wyatt (UKIP) = 1,390 (2.2%)
Alan Francis (Green) = 1,107 (1.7%)
Venetia Sams (Christian People's Alliance) = 169 (0.3%)
Milton Keynes South - Conservative win
Iain Stewart (Conservative) = 30,652 (47.5%)
Hannah O'Neill (Labour) = 28,927 (44.9%)
Tahir Maher (Lib Dem) = 1,895 (2.9%)
Vince Peddle (UKIP) = 1,833 (2.8%)
Graham Findlay (Green) = 1,179 (1.8)
Wycombe - Conservative win
Steve Baker (Conservative) = 26,766 (50%)
Rafiq Raja (Labour) = 20,188 (37.7%)
Steve Guy (Lib Dem) = 4,147 (7.8%)
Richard Phoenix (UKIP) = 1,210 (2.3%)
Peter Sims (Green) = 1,182 (2.2%)