While the Conservatives experienced losses across the country during the General Election , Buckinghamshire voters restored their MPs to Parliament.

Counts took place overnight (June 8-9) but Tory celebrations were tempered by the national picture.

At just before 6am on Friday morning, it was confirmed that the country has a hung parliament.

Theresa May called an election to bring a "strong stable!" government - a plan which appears to have backfired.

Here are the Buckinghamshire results in full:

Aylesbury - Conservative win

David Lidington (Conservative) = 32,313 (55%)

Mark Bateman (Labour) = 17,617 (30%)

Steven Lambert (Lib Dem) = 5,660 (9.6%)

Vijay Srao (UKIP) = 1,296 (2.2%)

Coral Simpson (Green) = 1,237 (2.1%)

Kyle Michael (Independent) = 620 (1.1%)

Beaconsfield - Conservative win

Dominic Grieve (Conservative) = 36,559 (65.3%)

James English (Labour) = 12,016 (21.4%)

Peter Chapman (Lib Dem) = 4,448 (7.9%)

John Conway (UKIP) = 1,609 (2.9%)

Russell Secker (Green) = 1,396 (2.5%)

Buckingham - Speaker win

John Bercow (Speaker) = 34,299 (65.1%)

Michael Sheppard (Green) = 8,574 (16.3%)

Scott Raven (Independent) = 5,638 (10.7%)

Brian Mapletoft (UKIP) = 4,168 (7.9%)

Chesham and Amersham - Conservative win

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative) = 33,514 (60.7%)

Nina Dluzewska (Labour) = 11,374 (20.6%)

Peter Jones (Lib Dem) = 7,179 (13%)

Alan Booth (Green) = 1,660 (3%)

David Meacock (UKIP) = 1,525 (2.8%)

Milton Keynes North - Conservative win

Mark Lancaster (Conservative) = 30,307 (47.5%)

Charlynne Pullen (Labour) = 28,392 (44.5%)

Imogen Shepherd-Dubey (Lib Dem) = 2,499 (3.9%)

Jeff Wyatt (UKIP) = 1,390 (2.2%)

Alan Francis (Green) = 1,107 (1.7%)

Venetia Sams (Christian People's Alliance) = 169 (0.3%)

Milton Keynes South - Conservative win

Iain Stewart (Conservative) = 30,652 (47.5%)

Hannah O'Neill (Labour) = 28,927 (44.9%)

Tahir Maher (Lib Dem) = 1,895 (2.9%)

Vince Peddle (UKIP) = 1,833 (2.8%)

Graham Findlay (Green) = 1,179 (1.8)

Wycombe - Conservative win

Steve Baker (Conservative) = 26,766 (50%)

Rafiq Raja (Labour) = 20,188 (37.7%)

Steve Guy (Lib Dem) = 4,147 (7.8%)

Richard Phoenix (UKIP) = 1,210 (2.3%)

Peter Sims (Green) = 1,182 (2.2%)