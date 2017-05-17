All you need to know about voting in #GE2017

Bucks will head to the polls on June 8 to vote for their new MPs after the Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap General Election .

Mrs May made the announcement on April 18, claiming a General Election was vital to serving Britain's best interests in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

A General Election was not due until 2020 after David Cameron was re-elected Prime Minister in May 2015, when the Conservative Party also took a majority in Parliament.

However, Mr Cameron's support for the doomed Remain campaign saw him resign last June, with Mrs May appointed his successor.

Capitalising on a perceived weakness among the other major parties nationally, Mrs May is hoping to cement her position ahead of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union .

The deadline for candidacy in the June 8 poll came and went on Thursday (May 11), after which no further candidates can put their name forward.

So here are the five contenders hoping to become the next MP for Chesham and Amersham. The seat is currently held by Cheryl Gillan, who has been MP for 25 years, since May 1992.

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative Party)

Cheryl Gillan has been the local Conservative MP for 25 years and was Secretary of State for Wales from 2010 to 2012.

Mrs Gillan, who has been vocal in Parliament about HS2, recently spoke about her concerns for the "environmentally sensitive" local areas.

“The Chilterns is the closest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to London and as such it contributes hugely to air quality,” she said.

“Although expansion at Heathrow Airport will be welcome economic news for my constituents, I have also expressed caution because of the potential for environmental damage, which would include the air quality concerns."

The MP also called for an inquiry into HS2's dealings after the company's former contractor dropped the deal after a conflict of interest row.

Nina Dluzewska (Labour Party)

Nina Dluzewska, a mother-of-two, has been announced as Labour's General Election candidate in Chesham and Amersham.

The Labour candidate said she will be fighting the campaign on employment, education, health care and equality issues.

Mrs Dluzewska is eager to become the MP after being involved in local politics for many years.

She said: "After seven years of involvement in local politics, including running the Remain campaign during last year's referendum, I am proud to have been chosen to fight in my local seat."

Mrs Dluzewska added she will be "proactive in challenging the Tory county council when they let people down".

Peter Jones (Liberal Democrats)

The Liberal Democrats have selected Peter Jones, the group leader on Chiltern District Council, as its General Election candidate.

Mr Jones has served on the council since 1991 and, having previously fought elections in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, he is "delighted to represent the area" where he lives.

He said he does not share the government view on Brexit, adding:"We need to stay in the single market".

Apart from Brexit, Mr Jones is keen to see better broadband and mobile phone coverage throughout the area.

He added: “It’s ridiculous, we’re 35 miles from Trafalgar Square yet in many rural areas there is no signal. In 2017, that’s not good enough”.

Alan Booth (Green Party)

Alan Booth, who was elected the area's first Green councillor in May 2015, has lived in Chesham with his family for 12 years.

Mr Booth's number one concern is the underfunding of the NHS and its creeping privatisation, but he also is passionate about sustainability and clean and renewable energy.

Mr Booth said: "I am a passionate European citizen and still deeply in mourning at the EU Referendum result.

"But I am still fighting the EU’s corner and will argue that Brexit can be stopped."

On carbon-use, he said: "We need to see our practical policies raised in the public’s mind and build on the successes of our air quality campaigning.

"We also need to focus on how individuals can reduce their carbon footprint especially in an economy of rising energy bills."

David Meacock (UKIP)

David Meacock, representing UKIP, is a former county and district councillor.

He spent 16 years serving as a Chiltern District Councillor and eight as a Bucks County Councillor before defecting from the Conservatives.

Mr Meacock said he will “campaign strongly against Green Belt Development” and will fight for increased funding for schools and highways.

The candidate, who was anti-HS2, said: "“HS2 will create a scar on our currently beautiful countryside.

“With all other means of stopping HS2 having been exhausted, I urge people to take this last chance to vote against this HS2 devastation by voting for me as a candidate."