Police to hand out fines to overweight vehicles c

Rescue teams at the scene at Tawsfynydd following

Where are people more likely to run out on a bill

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a shock general election is to be held on June 8.

An announcement was made this morning (Tuesday) in Downing Street, where Mrs May confirmed she would be tabling a motion in the House of Commons tomorrow (Wednesday April 19).

Mrs May said she was calling the snap election "reluctantly", as she argued that Britain needs stability in the run-up to Brexit.

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve said he could not comment in great detail before Parliament meets tomorrow.

Mr Grieve said there was too much uncertainty before tomorrow's Commons vote, saying it was not definite Mrs May would get the majority she needs in parliament to call the election.

The Prime Minister needs a two thirds majority in the Commons for the election to go ahead in the summer.

Mr Grieve said: "I think all I can say at the moment is that I think it is likely that she will get a majority and I will comment further on the election itself when we know there's going to be one."

In her speech Mrs May said: "If we do not hold a general election now their political game-playing will continue, and the negotiations with the European Union will reach their most difficult stage in the run-up to the next scheduled election.

"Division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit and it will cause damaging uncertainty and instability to the country.

"So we need a general election and we need one now, because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin."

She added: "So, tomorrow, let the House of Commons vote for an election, let everybody put forward their proposals for Brexit and their programmes for Government, and let us remove the risk of uncertainty and instability and continue to give the country the strong and stable leadership it demands."