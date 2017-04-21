Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The MP for Chesham and Amersham, Cheryl Gillan, has lauded Theresa May's decision to hold a snap election on June 8.

Speaking after MPs backed the Prime Minister's shock decision on Wednesday (April 19), Mrs Gillan said it was important for the government to have a mandate past 2019 as Britain begins Brexit negotiations.

She said: “The House of Commons has voted overwhelmingly that there should be a general election on Thursday June 8.

"Theresa May has been charged with obtaining the best deal for our country and a mandate from the country will strengthen her position.

"Enabling a government to go beyond 2019 will enable our negotiating team to have the necessary time to go through the complex procedure of negotiating with the EU in order to fulfil the wish of this country as expressed by the outcome of the referendum.”

Mrs May made the announcement "reluctantly" on Tuesday (April 18), arguing that Britain needed stability in the run-up to Brexit.

She said that division in Westminster would risk the country's "ability to make a success of Brexit", citing it as a main factor as to why she has decided to hold an election three years early.

Dominic Grieve, MP for Beaconsfield, spoke out and backed his Prime Minister's decision, saying she was "right to do it" given the complexity of the task that lies ahead.