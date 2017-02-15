Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of masked men broke into Sainsbury’s in Beaconsfield and stole cigarettes, computer games and money.

Three people, wearing dark clothes and balaclavas, forced their way into the shop on Maxwell Road in the early hours of Monday (Feb 13), at around 3.25am.

Thames Valley Police have now launched an appeal for information following the burglary.

Investigating officer, PC Lee Jeffries from Local CID based at Taplow police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in this area at this time.

“Anyone with any information can contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

Police have been contacted for further information.

