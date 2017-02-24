Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of three burglars attacked a 49-year-old dad of two who was at home with his family.

They launched their assault as they were searching the property in Thame on Wednesday (Feb 22).

They broke into the Brookside house at around 8pm before attacking the father, who was at home with his wife and children.

The burglars then fled the scene on foot towards Lambert Walk and Queen’s Close.

The dad sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault and attended a GP surgery.

Nothing was stolen during the burglary.

Investigating officer, DC Georgina Bradley of Local CID in Oxfordshire, said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of Brookside, Lambert Walk or Queen’s Close on Wednesday evening.

“The offenders were wearing dark clothing, including balaclavas, so if you saw anyone in similar clothing in the area then please contact police as soon as possible.

“I believe that the offenders may have been using a small dark vehicle that was parked in or near Queen’s Close.

"If you saw a vehicle you do not recognise parked in the area or being driven at speed in the vicinity on Wednesday night then we want to hear from you.

“If you have any information about the incident, even if you think it might be insignificant, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”